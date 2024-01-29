Will Taylor Swift Be at the Super Bowl? She'll Have to 'Time Travel' After Her Tokyo Concert

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl, but will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl LVIII? Amid a record-setting year that saw her kickoff her The Eras Tour, release several new albums, and hit the big screen, Swift became a prominent fan in the stands amid her budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who led his team to victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, resulting in the superstar making numerous appearances at games throughout the NFL season. And now, it seems that Swift may be poised to make an appearance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Although Swift hasn't confirmed plans for Super Bowl Sunday, it's no secret that she's a "Mastermind," and in order to cheer on Kelce from the stands on Feb. 11, she will all but have to "time travel," as Variety so lightly put it. The 2024 Super Bowl will come amid an extremely busy time for the singer, who on Feb. 7 resumes her The Eras Tour with a string of shows in Tokyo. The "Midnights" songstress also has a show set at the Tokyo Dome on Sat, Feb. 10, but thanks to the international date line, it seems she will be able to make it back to the U.S. in time for the Big Game.

(Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The international date line, running between the South and North poles, is an internationally accepted demarcation that separates two consecutive calendar dates. When you cross the dateline eastbound, the date decreases by one day. When you cross it westbound, the date increases by one day. If Swift hops on her private jet following her performance in Tokyo on Feb. 11, she will be traveling east, meaning she will be going back a day (essentially time traveling) and would be able to complete the 13-hour flight, tracking thousands of miles, and in Las Vegas before kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT.

If Swift, who has been a regular at NFL games since early fall, does make a surprise appearance on Feb. 11, the Super Bowl would mark the 13th game she has attended since sparking romance with Kelce. Swifties were quick to point out the number on social media, as Swift has long proclaimed that 13 is her lucky number. She previously told Rolling Stone, "I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went number 1, it had a 13 second intro, I didn't even do that on purpose. And every time I've ever won an award at an award show, I've either been seated in the 13th row, or row M, which is the 13th letter." Swift showing up for the Super Bowl could just bring the Kansas City Chiefs some extra luck.

Fans will ultimately have to wait and see if the singer makes an appearance the Big Game. Following her Feb. 10 show in Tokyo, Swift is set to take The Eras Tour to Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 16. Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS on Feb. 11. The game will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here.