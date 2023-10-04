Travis Kelce Says NFL Is 'Overdoing It' With Taylor Swift Coverage During Chiefs Games

NFL fans aren't the only ones who have had enough of the Taylor Swift coverage during Kansas City Chiefs games. Swift's rumored boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Tavis Kelce discussed the coverage the 12-time Grammy Award-winner is getting while attending the last two Chiefs games.

"They are overdoing it a bit for sure, especially my situation," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast when asked by his brother, Jason Kelce about the coverage, per the New York Post. Swift attended the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on Sunday night, and the game was aired nationally on NBC. The network showed Swift 17 times during the broadcast of the Chiefs' win over the Jets.

"Damn, that's crazy," Travis said. "That's like once a drive. Mom told me everyone was enjoying themselves." Swift was joined by other top celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. "They are not there to get thrown on the TV," Travis said. "You never know you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot. There are certain things you just don't want to be on TV at all times."

Jason also shared his thoughts on the Swift coverage. "The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games," Jason said. "Basketball has it figured out … You show them once, let them know they're there, maybe after a touchdown, but you can't go overboard with it. People are there to watch the game."

Before the game was played, NBC released a promo that was focused on Swift. And the focus around the "Anti-Hero" singer worked as the game drew 27 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watch Sunday show since the Super Bowl in February. And after the game, the NFL changed its Instagram account bio to read: "Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties."

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the league said in a statement to the New York Post. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."