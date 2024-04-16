Prince Harry's friend, professional polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, just shared some insight about the growing Sussex family. In an interview with PEOPLE on on Friday, Figueras said that Prince Harry has always wanted a family, and it is clearly making him happy. He said that his friend has found a "great and supportive wife in Meghan."

"Prince Harry is doing very well, and I admire how he has fully embraced fatherhood over the past couple of years," Figueras said. He said that Prince Harry "loves being a dad," adding: "He loves parenthood. I admire him so much as a parent." Figueras spoke to reporters in Wellington, Florida on Friday just before he and Prince Harry faced off in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge charity patch. He and Markle were spotted hugging Figueras at the event.

The charity bout between three separate teams were meant to raise money for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, which helps young people in southern Africa affected by poverty and disease. Prince Harry co-founded the organization with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. They were able to raise over $1 million during the U.S. Polo Championship, which has been going on in Wellington since late March.

In the end, Markle was the one to present the winning trophy to Prince Harry, along with a kiss. Their children Archie and Lilibet did not attend the event. Figueras said that he has not been surprised to see his friend's passion for fatherhood.

"Seeing Prince Harry so involved with his children and happy with his great wife is heartening," he said. His passion for family matches his passion for polo, which is what first drew me to him when we met years ago. We both love horses, polo, the thrill of competition, the speed with which the game is played and the adrenaline. We love and respect the beauty of these animals and the amazing ingredients that this sport offers."

Figueras was also able to speak about Prince Harry's new upcoming Netflix series – an untitled show about polo filmed at the U.S. Polo Championship. Figueras said: "I have always wanted to introduce polo to a wider audience. Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world. I am happy to be involved and think this is a great opportunity for the sport."

The untitled polo series is now in the early stages of production, along with another non-fiction series starring Markle. That will be about "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship." There's no word on when either show will be finished. In the meantime, the couple's work like Harry & Meghan and Heart of Invictus is already streaming on Netflix.