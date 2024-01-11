Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Feeling the Valentine's Day Pressure' Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Valentine's Day is next month and Travis Kelce knows he has to do something special for his girlfriend Taylor Swift. On the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Tight end and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, showed praise for the newest program sponsor, which led to them talking about Valentine's Day.

"With both of us playing in the NFL for so many years, we've learned a thing or two about competition," Travis said, per Entertainment Tonight. "But when it comes to finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine's Day, Etsy is the real MVP."

Jason said he was already looking for "something extra special" for his wife Kylie Kelce. "That's kind of a lie," he admits. "I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet." Travis didn't say too much about his plans for Valentine's Day but knows the pressure is on.

"Whether you're feeling the Valentine's Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," Travis said. Both Travis Kelce and Swift should have time to spend together on Feb.14. Kelce won't be playing football since the Super Bowl is on Feb. 11. Swift will be on her Eras Tour but will have five days off before she continues her international shows that week.

"They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa. It's a supportive dynamic all around," the source continued. "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Swift is currently on a break from her tour and will return on Feb. 7. Kelce and his brother are gearing up for the playoffs. The Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, and the Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.