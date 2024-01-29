Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Advance to the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The 12-time Grammy Award winner celebrated the win with the superstar tight end as the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and looking to win back-to-back titles, which would make them the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to reach that mark.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce pushed through a crowd of people to get to Swift and quickly grabbed and kissed her. Sunday was the first time the "Ant-Hero" singer made it down to the field for the first time since she first started attending Chiefs games. Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's older brother, was also on the field to congratulate him. Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

People are now wondering if Swift will be attending Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Per Variety, Swift has a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 for her Eras Tour. She could make it to Las Vegas in time for the big game despite being on the other side of the world due to the international date line. Swift could perform her concert on Saturday night, get a full night of rest, catch a flight that is 13 hours long and still be on time for the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce played a big part in the Chiefs' win on Sunday as he caught 11 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. Earlier this month Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about how coach Andy Reid helped Kelce become a star in the NFL.

"For Travis, Coach Reid has almost been like that uncle you have that you listen to and get advice from," quarterback Mahomes said, per ESPN. "He makes Travis a great football player but I think even a better person. He has a good feel for getting on Travis when he needs that motivation, but at the same time he lets Travis be who he is."