Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Are Embracing Taylor Swift: 'She's Part of the Team'

Patrick Mahomes is happy that Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about Swift during his interview on CBS Mornings Friday and said he's impressed with what Swift has done in her career.

"She's top-tier at her profession. And to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see," Mahomes said, per US Weekly. "Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany [Mahomes]and Travis' eyes." Mahomes, 28, also talked about how members of the Chiefs initially kept their distance and Kelce and Swift figured out their relationship.

"Everybody stayed away [and] just let [Travis] do what he was doing," Mahomes recalled. "Then he started bringing Taylor around. He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is — and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning." Mahomes then said that Swift is just "part of Chiefs Kingdom. And she's part of the team."

With Swift dating Kelce, she has also developed a friendship with Mahomes' wife. "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well," he added. "So, for me, it's Travis, and he's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It's been cool to interact with her."

Swift began attending Chiefs games in September and has attended a few more games since. The 12-time Grammy winner began dating after Kelce called her out on his New Heights podcast, which he does with his brother Jason. Swift talked about how the relationship began with Time magazine as the outlet named her Person of the Year.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she says. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."