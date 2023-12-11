Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Chiefs Game Hand-in-Hand After Tough Chiefs Loss

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was there to support the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end. After the game, Kelce and Swift were photographed holding hands while exciting Arrowhead Stadium. It was a tough day for the couple as the Chiefs fell to the Bills 20-17 following a controversial call that involved Kelce.

Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce, who threw it to wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a touchdown. The touchdown would have won the game for the Chiefs, but the play didn't count before NFL officials ruled that Toney was offsides. After the game, Mahomes spoke to reporters about the penalty.

"I mean it's obviously tough to swallow, not only for me but just for football in general; to take away greatness like that for a guy like Travis (Kelce) to make a play like that, and who knows if we win," Mahomes said, via the team's official transcript, per NFL.com. "I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game and that's why last week I didn't say anything about the flag that didn't get called on Marquez (Valdes-Scantling). I mean they're human, they make mistakes but it's every week we're talking about something and all I can do is go out there and give everything I have and I'm proud of the guys, that's what we did and it was a great football game that ended — another great football game that just ended like that it's just tough — tough to swallow."

Swift has attended six Chiefs games this season, and the team has won four of them. Last week, Time Magazine published an interview with Swift who talks about attending games and the extra attention she's receiving. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," Swift said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."