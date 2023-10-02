Taylor Swift Arrives to Watch Travis Kelce and The Chiefs With Some Big Names

Taylor Swift arrived to MetLife Stadium in New York to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. The cameras were on top of the superstar as she made her way through security, with a few other major names following her in line.

As Swift makes her way through, and the NBC sports crew comments on her arrival, Wolverine and Deadpool themselves are walking through behind her. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were in the house, seemingly while still waiting for Deadpool 3 to return to filming. It's Jackman first real appearance since his divorce broke headlines,

Taylor Swift has arrived for Chiefs-Jets ahead of Sunday Night Football 👀 pic.twitter.com/WKN6voRiMw — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 1, 2023

The superhero team-up is just a nice addition to Swift's attendance, but it also highlights just how much attention the pop star is getting. Oh and Blake Lively was in attendance, too. So it was a packed house. NBC has already been promoting the game on Sunday night by playing commercials featuring Swift's music and showing Travis Kelce in action with the rest of the team. Fox wasn't friendly enough last week it seems, meaning they didn't get the approval.

Swift's appearance at last week's game in Kansas City was her first, making quite the impact with her freshman game experience. Kelce scored a touchdown, Swift used a swear word, everybody seemed jazzed by the entire atmosphere, and the NFL got an early season story that barely featured football. Swift and Kelce's mother attended in a booth together alongside a crowd of guests. Mama Kelce is taking in the Eagles game this week, so Swift will be flying solo for a bit at least.

(Photo: Dustin Satloff / Getty Images)

Kelce was already photographed entering his New York hotel, then was photographed riding in Swift's Range Rover. Basically if they're not trying for a relationship at this point, they're trolling everybody really, really hard. Even Kelce's ex is involved and getting some hate as a result, which is both a shock and not a shock. More power to them, though. If anything, they're having a lot of fun.