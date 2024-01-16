Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Plotting Summer Engagement, Page Six Claims

It looks like 2024 could be a big year for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. According to Page Six, there is talk around Swift's camp that the 12-time Grammy Award winner and the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end plan to get engaged this summer. There were rumors that the couple held off from getting engaged during the holidays because they "don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity."

"Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan," the insider told Page Six. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July." Swift and Kelce were first seen together in September when he watched him play at Arrowhead Stadium. However, when Swift spoke to Time Magazine in December, she said they have been dating long before the public appearance.

"We started hanging out right after that," Swift said. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care …The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Kelce also spoke about the relationship to WSJ Magazine. "I don't know if I want to get into all of it," he said. Kelce later added how he and Swift were first connected. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce told the outlet. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Swift attended the Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The Chiefs won 26-7 and will face the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.