Travis Kelce Reveals Sweet Christmas Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Gave Him

Travis Kelce received a memorable Christmas gift from Taylor Swift's brother. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast that Austin Swift attended the game on Monday dressed as Santa Claus. Kelce then revealed that Swift gave him a present that brought him back to his childhood years.

"He nailed it, and he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants," Kelce said, per Entertainment Tonight. After the game, Kelce spent Christmas with Taylor Swift and her family. It's the first holiday for the couple since they started dating over the summer.

Earlier this month Swift spoke to Time Magazine and talked about how she and the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end began dating. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she says. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

In November, Kelce spoke to Wall Street Journal Magazine about how he convinced Swift to date him. "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: Yo! 'Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce said. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Little Giants was released in 1994 and stars Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill as brothers who are also rival youth football coaches from Ohio. The movie also starred Devon Sawa who is known for starring in Final Destination, and the television series Chucky. Little Giants made $19.3 million at the box office and earned a 63 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.