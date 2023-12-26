Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's Wife Again

It seems Tony Romo wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married. During the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas Day, the NFL analyst accidentally called Swift the wrong title. Instead of referring to the 12-time Grammy Award winner as Kelce's girlfriend, he called her his wife for the second time this year.

A video shows Romo making the error as Swift is seen cheering for Kelce. "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend," Romo said in the video. Romo's broadcasting colleague Jim Natnz told Romo that he's "been down that road with that before." Romo made the same mistake when the Chiefs played the Bills earlier this month.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said, before quickly adding, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!" Swift and Kelce have been dating for a few months, and things seem to be going well. However, there is no indication that the two are getting married anytime soon. Swift began attending Chiefs games in September, all but confirming she is dating Kelce. Last month NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings about Kelce's relationship with Swift.

"They're happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That's great, in and of itself," Goodell said, per PEOPLE. "But it has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL in some ways. Sort of, to see that they have a connection, now [fans] have a connection to our game and to Taylor. She's an unbelievable artist, obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention. So, we welcome it."

Last week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the team is embracing Swift. "She's top-tier at her profession. And to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see," he said in an interview with CBS Mornings. "Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany [Mahomes]and Travis' eyes." Mahomes also said that the Chiefs let Kelce and Swift do their things at first as they tried to figure things out.

"Everybody stayed away [and] just let [Travis] do what he was doing," Mahomes recalled. "Then he started bringing Taylor around. He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is — and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning." He also added that Swift is "part of Chiefs Kingdom. And she's part of the team."