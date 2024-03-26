'Paw Patrol' Spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' Lands Guest Appearance From New York Yankees' Captain Aaron Judge

Nickelodeon's new series Rubble & Crew hit it out of the park with a new guest star – New York Yankees' captain Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the production announced that Judge will voice himself in an upcoming episode of the series set to air this summer. The MLB star had plenty of reasons to celebrate joining this PAW Patrol spinoff.

Judge will voice a fictionalized version of himself on an episode of Rubble & Crew titled "The Crew Builds a Ballpark." The logline for the episoe reads: "When Rubble's favorite baseball star Aaron Judge can't get out of town to participate in a home run derby, Rubble and crew build a ballpark to hold the derby right in Builder Cove." There's no release date for the episode yet, but there is a sneak peek in the still below where you can see Judge in all his cartoon glory. The 31-year-old outfielder sounded ecstatic to take on this role.

(Photo: Spin Master Entertainment/Nickelodeon/MLB Studios)

"As a proud dog dad, it was a blast to join Rubble and his friends in this adventure," Judge said in the press release. "Through my foundation work, I understand the importance of reaching kids and teaching them the importance of teamwork. It was so fun to combine two things I'm passionate about – dogs and baseball – to deliver this valuable message."

Rubble & Crew is a spinoff of PAW Patrol, Nickelodeon's hit animated series about a team of search and rescue dogs in the fictional town of Adventure Bay. Rubble & Crew takes place in the neighboring community of Builder Cove, and follows a team of dogs working on a construction crew. Rubble (Luxton Handspiker) becomes their leader after leaving his role on the PAW Patrol. He is an optimistic leader, which is good because there is a lot of work to take on in Builder Cove.

Both shows are produced by Spin Master Entertainment in Toronto and are distributed by Nickelodeon in the United States. Rubble & Crew had a special premiere in January of 2023 with the pilot episode release for free on YouTube. After that, the series began airing on Nickelodeon. So far, it is not available to stream on Paramount+ with PAW Patrol, but it can be found on fuboTV, Philo and Hulu + Live TV.

Rubble & Crew Season 2 kicked off earlier this month on Nickelodeon, but it's not clear when the next episode will air. The episode featuring Judge will air sometime this summer. PAW Patrol is streaming now on Paramount+.