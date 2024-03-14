Michael Strahan Surprises Daughter Isabella With Visit From Her 'Favorite Person Ever'

Isabella Strahan received the surprise of a lifetime via her father, Michael Strahan's, with a visit from Bryson Tiller. Michael explained that rapper Fat Joe helped to arrange the meeting. Isabella has been recovering after an unexpected second brain surgery. The 19-year-old revealed in an interview with GMA earlier this year that she was diagnosed with and is being treated for medulloblastoma, a rare cancerous brain tumor that typically impacts young children. There are fewer than 500 medulloblastoma cases diagnosed each year. She's been chronicling her recovery journey in a YouTube vlog. The visit from Tiller was met with smiles and happy tears, with Isabella calling the rapper her "favorite person ever."

In the footage, Michael is seen hiding in a foyer with Tiller, Fat Joe, and others as they wait for Isabella to get ready in anticipation of the surprise. "If she'd have been in her pajamas when you walked in here...we would have a problem. She wouldn't forgive us," Michael tells the group.

Tiller enters the kitchen to meet Isabella. She is shocked and happy as she gasps as Tiller moves to hug her. "Oh my God! It's Bryson Tiller! You're my favorite person ever," she says. "I'm sorry, I usually don't cry like this. It's so nice to meet you." Tiller asks how she is doing, and Isabella quips, "I'm great! Obviously."

After Fat Joe learned about Isabella's health battle her love of Tiller, Michael says he helped arrange for Tiller to visit her. Isabella says she listened to Tiller's music on her journey of recovery. During the surprise visit, Tiller and Isabelle built a flowerpot Lego set gifted to Isabella by Tiller and they took photos together.