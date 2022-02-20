Divisive WWE WrestleMania Celebrity Appearance Possibly Spoiled

With the close of WWE Elimination Chamber out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the card for WrestleMania is nearly set in stone. One of the planned matches involves Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick taking on The Miz and a mystery partner.

Despite the rumored partner remaining a secret officially, speculation and leaks have painted a picture that fans aren’t too keen on at this point. While many are pointing to a potential Cody Rhodes arrival fresh off his exit from AEW alongside wife Brandi, but a Fightful report indicates that a celebrity guest from WrestleMania 2021 could return to step into the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Fightful on their Patreon, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Logan Paul to be The Miz’s partner. This kills speculation that recently released partner John Morrison or the recent free agent Rhodes were being considered.

Paul was part of the Road to WrestleMania in 2021 amid the pandemic, working alongside Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before eventually earning a stunner for his trouble after the matchup between the two friends. Now WWE seems to be ready to have Paul make the jump into the ring and tag with The Miz against the Mysterios.

It isn’t Paul’s first time in a ring, but it is his first official foray into professional wrestling. Paul did face off against another WrestleMania alum in the past year, taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight. Paul and his brother Jake have been taking part in exhibition bouts and earning credit for re-energizing the sport of boxing. That said, many are also cautious of the brother’s record within the ring, raising questions about the validity of the matchups.

Still, both Paul brothers are technically undefeated inside the boxing ring, so it will be interesting to see if Logan can extend that to the biggest wrestling stage on the planet. Could he end up bringing his brother too, planting seeds for a tag-team match in 2023? If it isn’t already being kicked around, it will be soon.