Liv Morgan Channels Britney Spears for WWE Elimination Chamber Ring Gear

Liv Morgan channeled another pop icon for her ring gear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, which is streaming live on Peacock. Upon her entry into the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it was clear to fans that she was paying homage to Britney Spears. Specifically, Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was in an all-red outfit very similar to Spears’ costume in the 2000 music video for “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

Morgan, 27, previously paid tribute to a 2000s pop legend by wearing gear inspired by Christina Aguilera in the “Dirty” music video at Royal Rumble 2021. Due to Saudia Arabia’s customs (one of the many controversial aspects of this event), Morgan obviously couldn’t wear something as revealing for this homage, so she opted for Spears’ iconic all-red look, which covered up most of her body. WWE fans loved the look and quickly praised Morgan’s gear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slide 1

Liv Morgan with those Oops I Did It Again Britney Spears vibes 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DG6YFAcg3u — 💖💖 (@AnnetteReid247) February 19, 2022

“Omg. Liv Morgan dressed up like Britney Spears in the chamber match is awesome!” one fan wrote.

Slide 2

“Liv Morgan giving Britney Spears vibes with her ring gear tonight! a second person tweeted.

Slide 3

Tights and Fights podcast co-host Lindsey Kelk tweeted, “I won’t be talking about the Chamber but I will be talking about Liv Morgan’s Britney Spears cosplay. At length.”

Slide 4

OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEChamber LIV Morgan pic.twitter.com/ewYGQmdnOs — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) February 19, 2022

“If Britney Spears doesn’t make a run in to help Liv Morgan then what are we even doing here?” another fan quipped.

Slide 5

Even one of Morgan’s in-ring rivals showed her love. Fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega tweeted, “Ok miss [Liv Morgan].. Britney would be proud. Still don’t like you but.. you did that.”