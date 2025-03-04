Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Autopsies Have Been Completed

As the investigation into the “suspicious” deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, continues, early results have determined the two tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning.

An autopsy and toxicology report have been completed, but full results to detail the scope of their deaths can take weeks or months for the results. Investigators are hoping to have the results sooner than later.

In the meantime, a forensic pathologist spoke with FOX News and shared their expert opinion into what transpired in this tragedy. The result of the couple’s deaths could be the result of a tragic accident, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden. The investigation revealed the couple showed signs of mummification, and more than likely died nine days before their bodies were discovered in their New Mexico home.

During an appearance on Fox Report, Baden explained that Hackman’s pacemaker, which the sheriff said last recorded an event on Feb. 17, could offer a key clue into what happened.

“That event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse rate,” Baden said. “The pacemaker keeps track of the pulse, and when it gets down too low, it discharges. And that’s all in the record.”

“So the autopsy showed he didn’t have any injury,” Baden added. “There was no carbon monoxide. And he had — the most common cause of death in this country — severe heart disease, coronary artery disease and high blood pressure perhaps, from what’s been released. So that would cause him, having cardiac arrest in the mudroom, to collapse right there.” Baden believes that Arakawa’s death may have occurred after Hackman’s pacemaker stopped while she was trying to help her husband.

First responding officers discovered open bottles of pills scattered on a countertop determined to be thyroid medication, blood pressure medication and Tylenol among the items they took from the house. With a search warrant, they were able to access online health records and confiscate two cell phones.