Bill Belichick Appears to Fall Asleep Next to Girlfriend Jordon Hudson at Basketball Game

Football icon Bill Belichick isn’t too much of a basketball fan, apparently. The legendary NFL coach took a five-year deal to coach the college football program for the University of North Carolina, and was recently spotted at a men’s basketball game for the Tar Heels… except, in a TikTok showing him in the stands, the 72-year-old seems to be fast asleep.

The clip from TikTok account The Carolina Cockroach shows Belichick sitting next to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is wearing a white top and pants with a baby blue jacket to match the school’s colors. They sat near the court as the Tar Heels defeated the NC State Wolfpack 97-73 at UNC Chapel Hill’s Dean Smith Center.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One person reposted the video on Twitter/X with the caption “Being 72 years old and having a gf who wears her jacket like this is kind of crazy.” Another person said Hudson “looks like she’s a bored teenager hanging with her PawPaw.”

Belichick is one of the most storied coaches in sports history, with the most Super Bowl wins of all time as a head coach (six, all with the New England Patriots) as well as two more Super Bowl wins as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He has the most playoff coaching wins in the NFL of all time with 31. He is often referred to as the greatest coach of all time.

The relationship between Belichick and Hudson has drawn plenty of ire for the couple’s significant age gap, but she said on New Year’s Eve that she’s ready to “take punches” for their relationship in an Instagram story.

“Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for “public knowledge”; yet, somehow everything changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong,” Hudson said on Instagram. “I can’t wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity.”