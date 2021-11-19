Floyd Mayweather Reveals What Would Happen to Logan Paul in a ‘Real Fight’

Foyd Mayweather Jr. is setting the record straight on his boxing match in Logan Paul. The boxing legend spoke to Michael Benson of TalkSport and revealed that he would have knocked Paul out in the first round if it was a sanctioned boxing match.

“I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun,” Mayweather said, per Bleacher Report. “People have gotta know, there’s a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would’ve been a blowout in the first round.”

The exhibition match took place in June and went the eight-round distance. However, Mayweather was never in danger of getting knocked out, while Paul was nearly taken to the ground before Mayweather held him up. Once the fight was over, Mayweather gave Paul a lot of praise for his work in the ring.

“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said, per ESPN. “… I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.” Along with the match being eight rounds, there we no judges and no official winner. The fight took place in Florida but was not sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat.” ESPN scored the fight 78-74 for Mayweather, who has been retired since 2017 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in a match. He landed 40% of his punches while Paul just landed 13%. Mayweather ended his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. Paul lost his pro boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

Paul is now so confident in his abilities, he believes he can take down another boxing legend — Mike Tyson. “I got the reflexes of a cat,” Paul said earlier this month. “Like a young, quick feline, brother. …We saw with Floyd, dude. There’s no f—ng reason that I should have been able to last — not just last, Floyd’s on my highlight reel dog. There’s no reason that should be possible.”