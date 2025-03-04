How Did Gene Hackman and His Wife Die? Forensic Pathologist Gives His Theory

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their German Shepherd may potentially have a medical explanation. A forensic specialist has proposed that what initially baffled investigators might have been a tragic series of events triggered by natural causes. According to former New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, the 95-year-old Oscar winner likely suffered cardiac arrest, setting off a fatal chain reaction in their Santa Fe residence.

The couple was discovered on Feb. 26 in separate areas of their New Mexico home, having been deceased for several days. Authorities noted that Hackman’s pacemaker ceased functioning on Feb. 17, nine days before their bodies were found.

Baden highlighted that autopsy findings revealed Hackman had no injuries and no carbon monoxide exposure. Instead, the examination uncovered extensive coronary artery disease and possibly hypertension—America’s leading causes of mortality.

“That event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse rate. The pacemaker keeps track of the pulse, and when it gets down too low, it discharges. And that’s all in the record,” Baden explained during his Fox News appearance on Fox Report.

The medical expert theorized that Hackman likely experienced sudden cardiac failure in the mudroom of their home, causing him to collapse immediately. This scenario helps explain why the acclaimed performer was discovered fully clothed near his sunglasses, suggesting he had fallen unexpectedly.

The circumstances of Arakawa’s death, however, required additional explanation. The 65-year-old classical pianist was found in the bathroom alongside prescription medications and a space heater. According to investigators, these medications included thyroid treatment, blood pressure pills, and Tylenol.

Baden proposed that upon discovering her husband in distress, Arakawa may have hastily sought his heart medication only to suffer her own medical emergency. “She may have struck her head on the way down and had some internal injury to the brain that doesn’t show up on the outside or bleeding in the inside of the brain,” he suggested. Alternatively, he noted that the stress of the situation might have triggered cardiac issues if she also had underlying heart disease.

Arakawa’s body exhibited signs of “mummification,” indicating she had been deceased for an extended period. This timing aligns with the last recorded activity from Hackman’s pacemaker.

As for their deceased German Shepherd found near Arakawa, Baden offered a straightforward explanation: dehydration. Left without access to water during the nine-day period when both owners were incapacitated, the animal likely succumbed to fluid deprivation. Two additional dogs discovered alive outside the residence support this theory.

The couple’s deaths stunned both Hollywood and their local community. Hackman, whose legendary career earned him two Academy Awards for performances in The French Connection and Unforgiven, had been married to Arakawa since 1991. His legacy was recently honored during the In Memoriam segment at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

While Baden’s analysis offers a plausible explanation for the puzzling deaths, the investigation continues. Initial reports ruled out suspicious circumstances, dismissing early social media speculation about carbon monoxide poisoning. Nevertheless, fans continue seeking definitive answers regarding the beloved actor’s final moments.