David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Reportedly Dies by Suicide

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, has reportedly died. The Baywatch actress, 61, was found dead inside her home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told TMZ Thursday.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” Hasselhoff said in a statement to the outlet. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Paramedics were called to Bach-Hasselhoff’s $2 million home in the Hollywood Hills on a report of an unconscious female at around 10 p.m. Wednesday after family members hadn’t heard from her in some time. The actress was reportedly found deceased in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene, TMZ reported. Authorities said a note was not found. Further information isn’t available at this time.

Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the set of Knight Rider in 1985. The actress guest starred on the show, in which Hasselhoff starred as Michael Knight. They went on to tie the knot four years later and co-starred alongside one another on Baywatch. Hasselhoff starred in the drama as Mitch Buchannon, while Bach-Hasselhoff portrayed cafe owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years, per her IMDb profile.

The couple welcomed two daughters during their romance – Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34. However, after 17 years together, they split in 2006 and entered a contentious divorce, with discussions over spousal support continuing as recently as 2017.

Neither Hayley nor Taylor have publicly commented on their mother’s reported death, though Hayley did repost a photo of her parents snapped at the opening of the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1996. Bach-Hasselhoff, meanwhile, hadn’t been active on social media since New Year’s Eve, when she reflected on the past year and stepping into 2025, writing in part, “As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London… May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Prior to his relationship with Bach-Hasselhoff, Hasselhoff was married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1986. He married model Hayley Roberts in 2018.

Outside of her work on Knight Rider and Baywatch, Bach-Hasselhoff also starred in titles including Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish, The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, and T.J. Hooker. Her final credit was in the 2015 film Mansion of Blood.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.