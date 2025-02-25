Tom Brady Is Reportedly Back on With Supermodel a Year After They Broke Up

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are giving their love another chance. Page Six reports the multi-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel have rekindled their romance more than a year after they split. “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go,” the insider says. They initially split after less than four months of dating in October 2023. Brady and Shayk were first romantically linked in May 2023 after meeting at art heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Italy.

“The’ve been talking on the phone,” the insider says. “Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip.” Shayk was previously in a four-year relationship with Bradley Cooper until 2019. She and Cooper co-parent their 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The news comes after Brady’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently gave birth to her third child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bundchen announced they’d privately reached a divorce settlement in October 2022. Their divorce was reportedly the result of tensions related to Brady’s decision to return to football after initially announcing his retirement. Bündchen reportedly felt his decision prioritized his career over their family, after years of them discussing him devoting more time to the family. Brady also has another son from a relationship prior to Bündchen.

In an emotional interview with Good Morning America, she denied that Brady’s football career caused their marital strife, saying the rumors were “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” Of her admiration for her ex, she said: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”