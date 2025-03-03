Fox Legend Retires After 31 Years: About Jimmy Johnson’s Retirement

Jimmy Johnson is retiring from his role as an analyst on FOX Sports, after appearing on the channel’s first FOX NFL Sunday broadcast 31 years ago. The legendary football Hall of Famer announced on Colin Cowherd’s show The Herd today that today was his last day on the air.

Johnson, who is 81 years old, worked for FOX Sports from 1994-95 and 2002-24. He is best known for coaching the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-93, where he won the Super Bowl twice in his last two seasons there. He left the team to work at FOX, then returned to the NFL in 1996 to coach the Miami Dolphins, where he coached for 3 years and put up a 36-28 record. He returned to FOX in 2002, and was commonly seen in all of the network’s programming—especially on FOX NFL Sunday, which he has hosted with Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long since 1994.

“Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet,” FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement.

Shanks continued the statement by saying Johnson “served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better. We’re incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget.”

The FOX Sports team wished Johnson the best as he “sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can.”