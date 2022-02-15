WWE Reportedly Looking to Bring in Major Legend for WrestleMania Match

WWE is ready to bring back a major Superstar for WrestleMania. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has made an overture to get “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There is no word on if Austin is ready to compete in a match, but it would be fitting since WrestleMania 38 will take place in his home state of Texas.

As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., WWE expects Austin to have a physical role at Wrestlemania, and some believe he will compete in the match. It’s been reported that WWE wants Austin to come out of retirement as he hasn’t been in a match since 2003. If Austin does compete, the question is who would he face? While appearing on the Talk Is Jericho podcast last April, Austin was asked if he was considering a comeback.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlePurists/status/1493413149625790464?s=20&t=rQ7IeOF3N2tKePNj1lpUhA

“Man, not really,” Austin said, per Wrestling Inc. “I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me to coming back a couple times, but you know Chris, I love the business so much. I love it more than anybody else. I can only speak for myself, but I love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.”

Austin continued: “To get hooked on it again just for one match and to me, it would have been so anti-climactic,” Austin admitted. “Go out there and do it, and then whatever the finish was. And then the people go home, but what does it all mean in the big picture? Stone Cold had a comeback, and the match was a three-and-a-half Meltzer five-star rating? ‘It ain’t great enough,’ and even if I crushed it, what would it mean? I just had to say, man, stay away, and I’ve stayed away.”

Austin, 57, was arguably the top WWE Superstar during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In his career, Austin won the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental Champion two times, the Tag Team Championship four times and was a three-time winner of the Royal Rumble match.