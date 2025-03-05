Gene Hackman’s Dog Was Misidentified Following His and Wife’s Deaths

Authorities investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, misidentified a deceased dog found in the couple’s Santa Fe, New Mexico home. The couple’s German shepherd, named Bear, was originally reported to have died, but according to a pet care specialist, Bear survived along with a second dog named Nikita. Their 12-year-old reddish Australian Kelpie mix, Zinna, died, USA Today reported.

Authorities called to the home on Feb. 26 after two maintenance workers discovered Hackman and Arakawa motionless inside discovered Zinna in a bathroom closet just feet away from Arakawa’s body. Investigators initially noted the discovery of a “deceased brown in color German-Shepard canine,” leading those close to the couple to believe it was Bear that had died.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear how the dog was misidentified, but sheriff’s office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila acknowledged the misidentification, telling USA Today, “Our deputies do not deal with canines on a daily basis and I cannot currently speak to the condition or state of the dog’s body upon discovery.”

Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that is involved in the surviving dogs’ care, said she “is grateful (it’s not Bear). It’s still a tragic story.” She added in an emailed statement to the Associated Press that the dog that died “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship. Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Authorities are still searching for answers into the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa. The pair’s partially mummified remains were found deceased on Feb. 26, though it is believed they may have died up to two weeks earlier. Arakawa’s body was discovered in the home’s bathroom alongside a deceased dog, according to an affidavit. An open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop was found next to her body. Hackman’s remains were found in the home’s entryway.

Although carbon monoxide poisoning was initially suspected, both the fire department and the New Mexico gas company inspected the property and found “no obvious signs of a gas leak.” Both Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies have also tested negative for carbon monoxide. A necropsy was not performed on Zinna.

The couple’s cause of deaths are pending the results of a toxicology report, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones. Further information isn’t available at this time.