Singer Found Dead in Pool of Blood, Suspect in Custody

Malaysian police have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of the alleged murder of a 52-year-old part-time singer and mother of three at Taman Seri Mangga in Malim, according to the New Straits Times.

The victim, whose name has not been released publicly, was reportedly found in a pool of blood by her housemate on Sunday, Feb. 23, whom The Star reported had grown worried after not seeing her leave her room in two days.

The woman had reportedly been renting the room with a man, believed to be her boyfriend, for six months, and Kosmo! reported the woman’s housemate heard the couple arguing on the Friday before she was found dead.

The boyfriend was reportedly located by police near the home and was arrested before being taken to the hospital for injuries. Police recovered two knives thought to have been used in the attack, and Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Christopher Patit told The Star said police are investigating the case as a murder.

“Sharp weapons allegedly used by the suspect have been also recovered,” he said, as per the publication, confirming that a witness had told police the suspect and victim had engaged in a heated argument on that Friday. No other details about the case, including the suspect’s identity, have been released.