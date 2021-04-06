Rey Mysterio Memes Take Over Twitter to Mark Anniversary of His Biggest WrestleMania Moment

Rey Mysterio is a future WWE Hall of Famer, and fans recently went to social media to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his biggest WrestleMania moment. At WrestleMania 22, Mysterio defeated Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to win the World Heavyweight Championship. It was the first time Mysterio won the title, and his reign would last for 112 days. “I think Mysterio was one of those guys you couldn’t do without. Rey had a way of coming in, and wherever he was, whatever he did, I think that Rey was that special kind of talent that he could go out and lose every single night still people were happy to see him because he’s Rey Mysterio," Bruce Prichard said on the Something to Wrestle podcast. "He delivers every time he’s out there…..Pat Patterson was one of the people that was very vocal about what to do with Rey and when to do it and why not Rey. So, every time Rey went out, you heard the audience and you just saw the reaction that Rey was getting. The audience wanted them some more Rey Mysterio, so it was kind of hard to deny it.” Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Mysterio.

15 years ago today, the greatest day of 8 year old me’s life took place pic.twitter.com/J20eE9WJ9J — Iván ☀️🍜 (@IvanTheIrate) April 3, 2021 "I was never thrilled about Rey going to WWE but even with that he was the most electrifying cruiserweight wrestler that I can think of," One fan wrote. "There are wrestlers today that get praised and treated as if they are great but none of them energize a crowd like Rey used to." prevnext

Me when I was six getting ready to type ‘Rey Mysterio without mask’ on Google. pic.twitter.com/LruS8bYCRg — Callum Hynd⚡️ (@StaBwaHynd) April 4, 2021 "I love how millennials think Mysterio without his mask was some big secret/mystery when he was on WCW weekly tv for 2 whole years 1999-2001 without the mask," one fan noted. prevnext

Rey Mysterio was like Allen Iverson of Wrestling. — I C O N (@CaseyTheIcon) April 4, 2021 "No disrespect but why is he trending?" one fan asked. "I mean I was young when Rey Mysterio was wrestling. I'm in my sixties now. No disrespect he was one of my favorites. Just wondering why he's trending after all these years." prevnext

My favorite Rey Mysterio match pic.twitter.com/fLXp3AHquF — D (@Covarrubias__) April 4, 2021 "Was in the arena live for this one," one Twitter user wrote. "It was EXCELLENT! Even with the miscue at the end, didn't take away from it." prevnext

Rey Mysterio unmasked pic.twitter.com/XbZWdjOAqw — MyFavoritesAreTheGOAT (@AlexaDaGOAT) April 4, 2021 "WCW really should have let him lose it in Mexico the night before," a fan wrote. "I remember reading he got boos for turning up with his mask on when they knew he'd lost it in the US." prevnext

11 year old me searching “Rey Mysterio without his mask” right after I searched if Kane and Undertaker were really brothers pic.twitter.com/ikjUNRXkpY — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 4, 2021 "The internet changed a lot," one fan added. "When I was little, all we had was Mean Gene Okerlund and his hotline to find out info. I'll say this, like a lot of other entertainment, the less we knew about what was going on behind the scenes, the more lit the show was." prevnext