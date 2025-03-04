Ice Spice Sparks Romance Rumors With NFL Star

“A baddie gon’ get what she like,” Ice Spice once declared, and it seems she’s followed through with her newest potential fling. The 25-year-old rapper, real name Isis Gaston, was seen together with New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner recently—and internet sleuths think they might be an item.

A video from Instagram influencer Javier Romero featured him dancing to one of Gaston’s songs while in front of her on an escalator before her security stops him, and Sauce Gardner is spotted behind her in the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, both Gaston and Gardner posted a photo of the same plate of spicy vodka pasta on their Instagram stories from the famous NYC pasta restaurant Carbone.

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner on a date. Didn’t know he had this motion pic.twitter.com/qqIB3LcTD6 — taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tayzthecreator) February 18, 2025

On top of that, the two of them attended the premiere party of Druski’s Coulda Been Love on February 12 in NYC. It’s still all speculation, but there’s plenty of coincidences.

It’s been a wild couple years for the “Princess Diana” rapper, who went from relative obscurity to a constant Billboard presence and four Grammy nominations. Most recently, she collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of “Karma,” appeared on the Barbie soundtrack with Nicki Minaj, became a character in the video game and global phenomenon Fortnite, and released her debut album Y2K!—then went on a world tour after the album’s success.