Central Ohio viewers received an unexpected early-morning surprise as longtime television personality Monica Day revealed she’s expanding her family for a third time. The popular NBC4 Today co-anchor shared her exciting pregnancy news during the Jan. 24 broadcast, delighting audience members who have welcomed her into their homes for nearly two decades. Day and her husband Sean will welcome their third child, joining siblings Presley, 7, and Palmer, 4, who participated in the heartwarming on-air revelation.

The veteran broadcaster orchestrated a clever reveal during a segment about creative pregnancy announcements with co-anchor Matt Barnes. “People have gotten more creative with the pregnancy announcements,” Day remarked casually, giving no indication of what was to come.

“Some of them don’t go as planned,” Barnes added, continuing the ruse. “Watch as these siblings have very different reactions to their special Christmas gift.”

The broadcast then transitioned to footage of two pajama-clad children examining a wrapped gift beneath their Christmas tree. Viewers watched as the young girl read aloud from a sonogram image: “Merry Christmas to the best big sister plus big brother.”

Visibly processing the information, she asked incredulously, “What is happening? You’re having a baby?” Meanwhile, her brother’s expression quickly soured as he grasped the implications.

Following additional footage of the siblings’ contrasting reactions, Barnes turned to viewers with a knowing smile: “You might be thinking those kids look familiar.” At this moment, Day confirmed the surprise: “That’s because those are my children. That’s Presley and Palmer finding out that there is another baby on the way.”

This announcement continues an ongoing tradition for the broadcaster, who previously stunned viewers and colleagues with on-air pregnancy reveals for both her daughter and son. During her first announcement, Day surprised her co-anchors completely, while her daughter Presley later assisted in sharing news about her brother’s impending arrival. Day, reflecting on the unexpected nature of her pregnancy, added, “It’s finally setting in that that’s a real, that it’s a reality at my age, which you don’t anticipate that you’re going to be pregnant.”

She reassured viewers about her son’s initial reluctance: “I do want to mention that Palmer has definitely come around to the idea.” Barnes noted, “He looked like he was on the verge of tears from the first sign of that gift,” to which Day confirmed, “He was. We spent a lot of time that day talking about it. Presley’s hoping for a girl. Palmer, now that he wants a child, is hoping for a boy. But initially, he was just hoping for no other.”

The news anchor’s connection with central Ohio extends well beyond her broadcasting career. As detailed by NBC4, Day’s roots in the community run deep as a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School and recipient of numerous local honors, including induction into her high school’s Hall of Fame. Her pageant background includes winning Miss Ohio USA 2008 and the Miss Congeniality title at the national competition.

Professional recognition has followed Day throughout her career since joining NBC4 in February 2006. The station notes her numerous accolades, including recognition as a 2020 “40 under 40” honoree by Columbus Business First and even securing a spot in the 2022 White Castle Craver’s Hall of Fame.

Community involvement remains Day’s primary passion. NBC4 highlights her dedicated support for organizations like The Ronald McDonald House, Besa, and Harmony Project. As Day balances her expanding family responsibilities with her broadcasting career, viewers can anticipate continued updates about her pregnancy journey from this expecting anchor.