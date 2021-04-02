Logan Paul Confirms WWE WrestleMania 37 Appearance After 'Masked Singer' Stint

✖

Logan Paul is heading to WrestleMania. On the latest episode of his Imapulsive podcast, Paul confirmed he is traveling to Tampa for WrestleMania 37. He announced the news shortly after being eliminated from The Masked Singer.

"Ready? Ready? Tampa, WWE. Miami, train with Jake. Back to Tampa for WrestleMania, WWE. Atlanta for Jake's fight. Maybe a little New York like in there for just for s— and gigs," Paul said when asked about his traveling schedule while adding he's traveling to"Puerto Rico, training to beat the best fighter."

On his latest podcast, Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at #WrestleMania 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aoAixciMIp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2021

Paul will also appear on SmackDown tonight (which was pre-taped) as he will appear for WWE Superstar Sami Zayn's premiere event. And with Paul being part of the WrestleMania festivities, it looks like he will be involved in Zayn's match against Kevin Owens, which happens on April 11 at Raymond James Stadium. WrestleMania has been split into two nights (April 10-11) and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Paul will be part of a big moment for WWE as it will be the first show in over a year where fans will be able to attend.

"I’m just excited that they are going to finally have some people back in the crowd," "Stone Cold Steve Austin said exclusively to PopCulture. "They’re going to have a very appreciative crowd. I think those people are going to be going crazy. I would anticipate that because I would assume as much as the guys and girls want to be cheered, these people want to be cheering and booing them. Hopefully, it’s a win-win for both sides because it sucks to wrestle in front of an empty building. It sucks. They’ve done an admirable job of adapting, but I want to see people back in the crowds for all sports, not just sports entertainment."

Along with the Zayn vs. Owens, the second night of WrestleMania 37 will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan and Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. The first night will feature SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and WWE Champion Bobby Lashey vs. Drew McIntyre.