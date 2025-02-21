LaVar Ball Has Foot Amputated

LaVar Ball, the father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball — recently had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue, per TMZ Sports. Despite having his right foot removed, he’s said to be recovering well and in good spirits.

LaVar made headlines a few years ago after publicly campaigning for his three sons. Despite opposition from the public and much criticism, all are doing well, with two playing professional basketball and one finding success as a rapper. LaVar created the Big Baller Brand, which developed signature shoes for all three hoopers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LaVar played football at Cal State-Los Angeles before brief tenures with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers organizations. None of his sons have spoken about their father’s recent surgery publicly yet.

The Ball family has been in the news a lot as of late. LiAngelo’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star Miss Nikki Baby, recently blasted him online for allegedly abandoning her two months after their daughter was born to start a relationship with another woman. She claims he hasn’t seen his children in three weeks. LiAngelo has denied the abandonment claims. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead tht sht rn,” LiAngelo wrote after Hollywood Unlocked reported about Nikki’s accusations. “I love all my babies n that’s Mando. You don’t know nothing fr.” Nikki says he’s lying.

LiAngelo’s new girlfriend, RaShida Nicole, took to social media to defend their relationship, claiming Nikki is an absentee mother and racist, which Nikki denies. She also denied speculation that she wrecked a happy home. According to Nikki, LiAngelo told her that he and RaShida are now living together and expecting a child together. The Ball brothers, nor LaVar, have commented on the matter publicly yet.