DeMarcus Cousins Updates Health, Reveals Love of Comedy During Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls'

Another professional athlete has entered the cold tub to chat with Kevin Hart. DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time All-Star, joined Laugh Out Loud's Cold As Balls and revealed that he is ready for a return after missing the entire 2019-20 season. He will join a new team and showcase his recovery from a torn ACL.

"I'm pretty close to being 100%. Working my tail off every day," Cousins told Hart. "The pandemic did not stop my process at all. I’m going to be ready to go for next year." The veteran NBA player previously missed the end of the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors due to a torn Achilles. He attempted to make a return to the starting lineup as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 but dealt with the torn ACL. Now he plans on being back in action with a new team.

In addition to heading to a new team in the Houston Rockets, Cousins is also showing off his love for a different industry. He is producing his first stand-up comedy special, DeMarcus Cousins Presents Boogie's Comedy Slam. Cousins partnered with Mike Epps and handpicked some of his favorite comedians, including Gary Owen, Karlous Miller, Red Grant and Tony Roberts.

"Just growing up in my household. I can remember being a kid, watching comedy with my mom," Cousins explained. "That was probably some of the best times of my life, that whole vibe family being together, laughing, enjoying one another’s company. It's also creating a platform for a lot of people."

Hart took the topic and explained that Shaquille O'Neal's comedy special, Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam, helped launch his own comedy career. Cousins countered and revealed that he actually drew inspiration from the former Los Angeles Lakers star and used that to create his own special.

Cousins touches on several other topics during his appearance on Cold As Balls. He discusses Draymond Green's fashion sense, the amount of money he has paid the NBA in fines, leaving the Golden State Warriors and responding to critics. Cousins also tried to determine why Hart did not invite him to his wedding.

New Cold As Balls episodes air every Wednesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud’s IGTV and Hart's Facebook page. The upcoming guests include Jemele Hill, Chris Bosh, and Ric Flair. Previous episodes in Season 4 featured Tony Hawk, boxer Ryan Garcia, Lindsey Vonn and Reggie Bush.