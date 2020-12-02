Lindsey Vonn Reveals She 'Hates' Cold Weather During Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls'

✖

Retired Olympian Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated skiers in the sport's history, is the latest professional athlete to join Kevin Hart for Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network. She hopped in the cold tub and spoke about her relationship with NHL player PK Subban, becoming the first female to join Project Rock and Hart being short. Vonn also dropped the news that she hates cold weather.

Vonn made this revelation to Hart while discussing a career highlighted by several victories on the slopes, including in the 2010 Olympics. She proclaimed that she hates the cold while climbing into the cold tub. Vonn actually said that there are plenty of places she would rather be and that she lives in California now that she is retired. Although she constantly teased Hart about his unwillingness to climb into the tub as well.

"[When] you spend your whole life chasing snow, the last thing you want to be in is snow and cold and everything that encompasses," Vonn said. The Minnesota native then revealed that she had heated pants that she wore at the end of her career to combat the bitter temperatures.

In addition to discussing her hatred of cold, Vonn revealed that she keeps her Olympic gold medal in her sock drawer. "I know that I won a gold medal, you know that I won a gold medal. Do I need to really [show it off]" she explained.

While the comedian in Hart made some attempts to poke fun at Subban, Vonn responded with teasing comments about his height and his lack of Oscars. She also delivered some special insults, courtesy of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Jumanji star told Vonn to let Hart know that he loves him and that he "can go f— himself."

Of course, the conversation didn't solely revolve around jokes. The two high-profile figures did touch on more serious topics. Vonn provided information about how she is helping out kids through her charitable organization.

"One of the best things that has come out of my career is building my foundation and helping people," Vonn explained. "The Lindsey Vonn Foundation — really original. We give scholarships to kids for education-based programs, enrichment programs. Also, sports programs."

New Cold As Balls episodes air every Wednesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud’s IGTV and Hart's Facebook page. The upcoming guests include DeMarcus Cousins, Jemele Hill, Chris Bosh, and Ric Flair. Previous episodes in Season 4 featured Tony Hawk, boxer Ryan Garcia and Reggie Bush.