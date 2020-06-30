Russell Wilson Dives Deep on Quarantine, NFL Career During Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls: Cold Calls'

✖

The COVID-19-shortened season of Kevin Hart and Laugh Out Loud's YouTube show, Cold As Balls: Cold Calls, came to an end on Tuesday with the fifth episode. Hart sat down with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and discussed life in quarantine and the Super Bowl. Wilson also spoke about his wife, Ciara, who is eight months pregnant with their third child.

During this conversation, the seven-time Pro Bowl QB shined a light on an evening where he tried to show support for his wife. He said that Ciara was two months pregnant at the time and that they were preparing for a Friday night date. "I'm getting all dressed up, ready, prepared, everything else. She says, 'Hey, I'm going to wear my Uggs.' Then she says, 'my feet hurt.' I wanted to finish the night strong, so I said, 'I'm going to rub your feet for the rest of the night.'"

Wilson also explained during the interview that one of the hardest decisions in his life was making the choice to play either football or baseball. He was an All-American at baseball, but he told teams that he would not play for anything under $1.5 million. He received offers of $1.1 but did not accept them. Instead, Wilson headed to NC State to play both baseball and football.

During his time at NC State, the Colorado Rockies selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. He played two seasons in the minor leagues for the team but ultimately continued his college career. He transferred to Wisconsin after Mike Glennon took over as NC State's starting QB.

Despite facing critical comments about his shortness, Wilson still landed with the Seattle Seahawks as a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He took over the starting job as a rookie and led the Seahawks to two appearances in the Super Bowl in his first three seasons. The team defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII but lost to the New England Patriots the following season.

All five episodes of Cold As Balls: Cold Calls are available on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud's IGTV and Hart's Facebook page. This includes previous interviews with Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and former Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb. None of these interviews took place in the cold tub due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.