Danica Patrick Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Engagement to Shailene Woodley

✖

Danica Patrick has moved on from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to HollywoodLife, the former NASCAR star is not bothered by Rodgers' engagement to Shailene Woodley as she is focused on "traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense]." Patrick and Rodgers began dating in January 2018 and broke up in July 2020.

“[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past." It seemed like Rodgers and Patrick were on the path to start a family, reportedly buying a $28 million mansion in Malibu before calling things off.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced of Rodgers dating Woodley. However, Terez Owens, a sports gossip site, reported that Rodgers and Woodley started dating right when Rodgers and Patrick split in July. On Feb. 6, Rodgers revealed that he is engaged but didn't say it was to Woodley. When Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she revealed that the engagement happened well before Rodgers' announcement.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon. "We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'" Woodley went on to say that she hasn't see Rodgers play in a football game yet. "We met during this whacky, whacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I've yet to go to a football game," she continued. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports; it was never really on my radar."

Rodgers' surprise announcement came as he was accepted the award for NFL MVP. "It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rodgers said during the NFL Honors show while mentioning, "I got engaged." He later thanked "my fiancée" when he mentioned the "great group of people that support me."