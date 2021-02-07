Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Shailene Woodley

✖

Aaron Rodgers has moved on from Danica Patrick and has found a new girlfriend. According to E! News, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers and the Big Little Lies star are currently doing a long-distance relationship, and a source told E! News, "They have kept things private and low key." Interest in the relationship will likely shoot up thanks to Rodgers' thanking his fiancee during his third MVP award win and his tease that he's engaged.

Rodgers, 37, has been "very focused on his season," which ended on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Woodley is currently working on a new film called Misanthrope in Montreal. Despite the two not being able to consistently see each other, they find a way to make it work.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," the insider told E! News. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers, but they also make time for each other." Before Rodgers started dating Woodley, he was in a two-year relationship with Patrick. The couple broke up in the summer, and there were rumors of Rodgers dating Woodley around that time. In September, Rodgers talked to Pat McAfee about being in a "better headspace" after calling things off with Patrick.

"I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers said. "And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love."

Woodley, 29, first gained prominence for her role on the ABC Family series, The Secret Life of an American Teenager. She also starred in films such as The Descendants, the Divergent series and The Spectacular Now. Woodley played the role of Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies, which also starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Before dating Rodgers, Woodley was in a relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola. She told Bustle in April that the two have broken up.