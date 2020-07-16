Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Break up After Nearly 2 Years Together

✖

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are no longer a couple. According to Hollywood Life, the former NASCAR star and Green Bay Packers quarterback have called it quits after dating for over two years. This comes after Instagram users noticed Patrick stopped following Rodgers on her account. Patrick also apparently deleted evidence of the couple's relationship with only recent photos of the two being shown from April and February of this year.

Patrick and Rodgers started dating in January 2018. Both were very supportive of each other as Rodgers attended Patrick's final NASCAR race, the Daytona 500 later that year. Patrick attended many of Rodgers' games, including the NFC Championship contest against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. When Patrick confirmed she was dating Rodgers, she revealed how they got together.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," Patrick said at the time." So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling." Rodgers and Patrick seemed to be on the way to taking their relationship to the next level. Back in November, she opened up about possible wedding plans with Rodgers.

"That's one of those things," Patrick said to Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM Radio. "You can't be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ,'Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life's good.'"

In December, Patrick and Rodgers bought a $28 million mansion together, and it led to many thinking the two were getting married very soon. Rodgers talked about the relationship with Michele Tafoya back in 2018 and said: "We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. "We're really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot."

2020 hasn't been the best year for Rodgers. Along with his splitting from Patrick, the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round back in April, indicating his future with the team could be in jeopardy. Also, Rodgers missed out on playing in the Super Bowl, losing to the 49ers.