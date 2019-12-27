Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Just Bought a $28 Million Mansion Together

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have taken their relationship to the next level. No, they are not engaged, but they have a new home as they recently purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu according to TMZ. The couple purchased the home from signer Robbie Williams and his wife, Adya Field who bought the home back in July for $20.25 million.

The mansion is 4,636 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms along with a two-bedroom guesthouse and a swimming pool. TMZ reported that Rodgers and Patrick rented the home over the summer and became owners in November. Before it was bought by Williams and Adya, Netflix Content Chief Ted Sarandos owned the home and it was leased by Janet Jackson.

So does this mean the Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former NASCAR star will tie the knot soon? Only time will tell, but based on what Patrick had to say about marriage when she was asked about it back in November, they are just taking it one day at a time.

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said on SiriusXM Radio. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life’s good.’”

Rodgers and Patrick have been together since Jan. 2018 and both were coming off of serious relationships. Last year, Rodgers talked about how much Patrick means to him.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” Rodgers said in an interview with Michele Tafoya. “We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Right now things are really good for Rodgers, along with have a new mansion with Patrick, he has the Packers in a good position to play for a Super Bowl. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Packers have a 12-3 record and they have won the NFC North championship. So Patrick will get to cheer on Rodgers at least one more time after the regular season comes to an end.