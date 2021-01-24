✖

With Dustin Poirier knocking out Conor McGregor during the main event of UFC 257, people have begun weighing in about the Irishman and his place in UFC history. Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather also had comments about McGregor, but he opted to throw some shade. The boxer talked about racist responses to his success and called his former opponent a bum.

"I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

"It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people," Mayweather continued. "Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it's like my leftovers eating leftovers."

McGregor and Mayweather previously faced off during a boxing match on Aug. 26, 2017, with the UFC fighter suffering a 10th-round TKO loss. Since that battle, there have been several rumors swirling about a possible rematch. Some rumors said that Mayweather would enter the octagon and take part in an MMA match. Others said that McGregor would return to the boxing ring.

"Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] in the same day, which he could easily make happen," Mayweather's uncle Jeff said in February 2020. "There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal. Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he'll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time — it doesn't matter, they'd have no chance, it's easy for him."

Jeff continued and said that Mayweather would knock out McGregor early in the day and then face off with Nurmagomedov at night. "Double pay-per-view, expensive a— buy," he proclaimed. Additionally, UFC president Dana White struck a "handshake deal" with Mayweather for a future match while sitting courtside at an NBA game. White said that he and Mayweather had plans to figure something out. His proposed timeline was "sometime in the fall."