Floyd Mayweather Reportedly ‘Blew up’ Dana White’s Phone During Conor McGregor’s Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor is back in the cage, and Floyd Mayweather has taken notice. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the boxer was hounding Dana White via Instagram during the match, which saw McGregor take out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than a minute. as fans will recall, Mayweather and McGregor faced off in a boxing match back on Aug. 26, 2017. It was a highly publicized fight that ended with Mayweather as the victor.

Just spoke to Dana White, we finished our interview than he showed me an Instagram from Floyd Mayweather. Said Floyd has been blowing him up all night … no more details than that. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 19, 2020

It’s unclear if Mayweather wants another boxing match with the Irish MMA great or if the remarks were all in good fun. Okamoto did not reveal exactly what the Instagram messages said, so it is hard to tell.

After Mayweather’s victory, there were always murmurs of a rematch. Mainly, the rumors were that Mayweather wanted to step in an MMA ring with McGregor to try and prove he was better than him, even in McGregor’s comfort zone. However, those talks never materialized.

That was Mayweather’s final fight to date, and McGregor went on to face defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 before stepping back from MMA for a bit. However, he triumphantly returned with Saturday’s match against Cerrone.

In February 2018, McGregor told TMZ he thought a rematch with the boxing icon should go down, while he did not dwell on if he wanted to fight to be in the UFC Octagon or a boxing ring.

“Me and Floyd need to fight again, because he got ripped,” McGregor told paparazzi. “He’s the heaviest rip in the game, Floyd is. Why do you think (President of Showtime Sports, Stephen) Espinoza is putting out these pay-per-view numbers? You don’t gotta pay him.”

Photo Credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images