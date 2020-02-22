Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Eyeing Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather announced in November he’s coming out of retirement, and it looks like we now know who he will face first. According to The Sun, the boxing legend is looking to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a rematch from the 2017 bout. However, Mayweather is looking to face another UFC star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the same day. Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff, confirmed that Mayweather has spoken with UFC President Dana White about making it happen.

“Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen, Jeff said. “There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.

“Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he’ll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time — it doesn’t matter, they’d have no chance, it’s easy for him.

The question about Mayweather fighting two opponents on the same day is how will it work? Also, who will he face first?

“Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it’ll be something that’s never been done before. Double pay-per-view, expensive a— buy.

“He’d knock Conor’s a— out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he’s not going to put on a show like last time. He’d beat the s— out of Conor. “Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn’t beat him up if he was f—ing 60 years old?”

Mayweather, 42, finished his boxing career with a 50-0 record. His last match was against McGregor in 2017 and he beat him via TKO in the 10th round. Last year, Mayweather revealed why he retired from the ring.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather said to Reuters. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

McGregor returned to action last month after a year-plus long hiatus and he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Before that, McGregor faced Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and lost via submission. Nurmagomedov has 28-0 record and he’s the UFC Lightweight Champion.