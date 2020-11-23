Colin Kaepernick Looking to Get Signed by NFL Team After Wave of QB Injuries, Says He's Still Ready

✖

Colin Kaepernick is still waiting for an NFL team to give him a call as the 2020 regular season slowly winds down. On Monday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went to Twitter to share a video of himself working out with former teammate Eric Reid. In the tweet, Kaepernick pointed out the number of days he's been "denied unemployment (1,363)."

The video shows Kaepernick throwing passes to Reid. He mentions that he's been working out five days a week and saying that he's "still ready" as the NFL finishes up Week 11. If there's a time to sign Kaepernick, it would be now as a few teams are dealing with their share of QB injuries. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against the Washington Football Team. Additionally, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was dealing with an injury, which led to the team starting former XFL standout P.J. Walker.

1,363 days of being denied employment.

Still putting in work with @E_Reid35

Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady#StopRunning pic.twitter.com/iMeJ03IRuB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 23, 2020

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. During that year, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the country. It led to a lot of backlash from fans, and when Kaepernick opted out of his contract in 2017, he hasn't been able to sign with a team, despite some interest.

With Kaepernick being out of the league for four years, making a return could be challenging. However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell showed support for Kaepernick over the summer, stating that a team should consider signing him. "Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said to ESPN back in June. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

Kaepernick was invited to a workout from the NFL last year. It was set to take place at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, but Kaepernick called an audible and held his own workout at a high school in the Atlanta area.