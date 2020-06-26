Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Interested in Signing Colin Kaepernick

✖

It's very possible Colin Kaepernick could be on an NFL roster this year. According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, multiple teams are interested in signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Silver also said there is one head coach who is very interested in signing Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.

"There is some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams in Colin Kaepernick," Silver said. "Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do, which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out." Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 due to the police brutality and racial injustice going on in the country. The death of George Floyd in May sparked protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, which has also led to fans asking about Kaepernick returning to the NFL.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that." Kaepernick is a free agent, so any team can sign him. In 2017, Kaepernick came close to signing with the Seattle Seahawks, but head coach Pete Carroll didn't want him to back up Russell Wilson.

"I regret that we weren't the one way back when that just did it just to do it, even though I thought that it wasn't the right fit necessarily for us at the time," Carroll said to reporters earlier this month. Carroll also said he thought Kaepernick was going to sign elsewhere and be the starter. "I held him in such a high regard, I didn't see him as a backup quarterback and I didn't want to put him in that situation with [Russell Wilson]."

Carroll said they likely won't sign Kaepernick now because of where they are when it comes to the quarterback position. Silver didn't mention which teams were interested in Kaepernick, but once teams are able to report to camp, it's very likely Kaepernick will likely be working out for a few teams before the season kicks off in September.