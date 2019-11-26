Colin Kaepernick Releases Highlight Video of NFL Workout in Atlanta

Colin Kaepernick is looking to return to the NFL despite being out of the league for three years. Last weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback held a workout at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia and seven NFL teams were there to evaluate him. And while Kaepernick still waits for teams to contact him, he is showing off his workout to fans as he released a highlight video on Twitter.

In the video, Kaepernick is seen throwing to different receivers to show off he still has the arm to play in the NFL. And at the end of the nearly minute-long video, Kaepernick is seen talking to the media about being ready to plan and telling to NFL to “stop hiding.”

Of course, a number of Twitter users had a lot to say in Kaepernick’s comments section. One person replied, “Bro wants to be famous, not a football player. I was standing with Kap until it wasn’t clear what I’m standing for. Good luck.”

Another person had a message for Kaepernick by replying, “You looked great Champ. Stay strong and keep up the fight!”

And one person is not sure Kaepernick will be back. The Twitter user wrote, “I’d love to see you back…but I am sad to say that I don’t expect it to happen. Best of luck in what ever you decide to do next.

Kaepernick may have done well in his workout, but that doesn’t mean he will get signed in the near future. It has been reported that no NFL team has contacted the Nevada alum for a meeting, workout or contract offer. Kaepernick, who is 32 years old, has not played since the end of the 2016 season which is the same season he began to kneel during the national anthem as he was protesting police brutality and social injustice. He has kept himself in shape, but if a team doesn’t sign him soon, it will be more difficult for him to return to the NFL at all.