NFL Announces 11 Teams Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Private Workout

It looks like the NFL’s private workout for Colin Kaepernick will be happening. On Thursday, the NFL announced the 11 teams will be in Atlanta on Saturday to see the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback go through drills and interviews so he can be on an NFL roster for the first time since 2016. The workout, which will take place at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters, will start at 3 p.m. and it will be closed to the public and the media.

The 11 teams that are scheduled to attend are the Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins. The NFL also said more teams are expected to be in Atlanta to evaluate Kaepernick. Along with the announcement of the 11 teams, the league announced former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will also be in attendance as it was previously reported. It was also confirmed the workout and interview will be sent to all 32 teams.

And lots of Twitter users had some interesting things to say about the announcement. One user wrote, “The NFL is getting rid of any excuse Kap might have. A video of the workout will be sent to every team and head coach. Now it is time for him to show up.” Another user wrote “Not surprised Chicago isn’t on the list, given the Front Office’s affinity for good locker room guys and fear of PR backlash. Yet New England is on the list…” And this user wrote, “I’m confused why is Denver going? According to fans Once you “Reject Elway” he doesn’t give you a second chance.

By the looks of things, it looked like the workout wasn’t going to happen because of how it was scheduled. There were reports of teams being confused about the scheduling of the workout because it’s being held on a Saturday which is the day before a game for most teams. Whenever a team works out a free agent, it’s normally held on a Tuesday which is a day off for players.

Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers from 2011-2016. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem which led to him not seeing the field again after opting out of his contract in 2017.