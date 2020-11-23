Bengals Fans Call for Colin Kaepernick Signing Following Joe Burrow's ACL Injury

By John Newby

Sunday afternoon, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL during a play against the Washington Football Team. The former first overall pick had to be carted off the field and saw his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals come to an end. The fans first responded by sending well wishes to the former LSU star and calling for him to make a full recovery. Many then proclaimed that the Bengals need to sign a free-agent option to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick began to trend on Sunday and into Monday as several Bengals fans tweeted about him possibly joining the team. They expressed the opinion that backup quarterback Ryan Finley is not the man to lead the offense each week while Burrow begins his recovery process. These fans said that Kaepernick would be the best option to keep the team in contention. Although a few disagreed.

The Bengals are 2-7-1 and in last place in the AFC North. The team is clearly out of the playoff picture and can only play for pride/position in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to many fans, Kaepernick is the best person available to help the Bengals finish the season strong and rack up some wins. They continued to express this opinion after watching highlights from Sunday's loss. 

There were several people calling for the Bengals to sign Kaepernick. However, there were others that wanted the team to wait a couple of weeks. Specifically, they expressed the opinion that the former 49ers QB would immediately make the Ohio-based franchise better and that they don't want to see this occur during games against their favorite teams.

While many fans of the Bengals were fairly polite with their criticism of Finley on Sunday, others took a different approach. They strongly voiced the opinion that the fourth-round pick was "not a real quarterback" and that he would only destroy the team's chances for victory each week. 

Many of the Bengals fans that expressed support for Kaepernick said that they did so based on his activism. They proclaimed that he deserved another chance to play in the NFL based on this work, as well as his previous snaps in the NFL.

There were several people calling for the Bengals to sign the former 49ers QB, but others expressed opposition to the idea. They said that they supported Kaepernick getting another opportunity in the NFL. However, they said that the Bengals weren't the best option due to the lack of talent along the offensive line and in other key positions.

Many football fans said that they want to see Kaepernick get a job opportunity, especially with the Bengals. However, they also said that they don't see it taking place. These fans and analysts said that the NFL owners won't sign Kaepernick despite having a need at the position. 

Kaepernick's name trended on Monday as NFL fans called for the Bengals to bring him into the fold. However, not everyone showed support for this decision. Some social media users said that the Bengals would not sign Kaepernick and that he would struggle even if he got the opportunity. 

