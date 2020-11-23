Bengals Fans Call for Colin Kaepernick Signing Following Joe Burrow's ACL Injury

Sunday afternoon, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL during a play against the Washington Football Team. The former first overall pick had to be carted off the field and saw his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals come to an end. The fans first responded by sending well wishes to the former LSU star and calling for him to make a full recovery. Many then proclaimed that the Bengals need to sign a free-agent option to lead the team for the remainder of the season. Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick began to trend on Sunday and into Monday as several Bengals fans tweeted about him possibly joining the team. They expressed the opinion that backup quarterback Ryan Finley is not the man to lead the offense each week while Burrow begins his recovery process. These fans said that Kaepernick would be the best option to keep the team in contention. Although a few disagreed.

The Cincinnati @Bengals should sign Colin @Kaepernick7 #signkaepernick — Josh Iden (@idenjoshiden) November 23, 2020 @Bengals Sign Colin Kaepernick , we have nothing else to lose .. - The fans y'all have left — Keonte Alexander (@CousinTae) November 23, 2020 The Bengals are 2-7-1 and in last place in the AFC North. The team is clearly out of the playoff picture and can only play for pride/position in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to many fans, Kaepernick is the best person available to help the Bengals finish the season strong and rack up some wins. They continued to express this opinion after watching highlights from Sunday's loss.

I'm all for Colin Kaepernick joining the Bengals, but he can do that AFTER the Giants beat them https://t.co/I6EsnCqIUL — Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) November 23, 2020 @Bengals this is your times! No QB, no playoff hopes, You can sign @Kaepernick7 for the win ‼️‼️ — A Produc✝️ of (L)esson(s) (@JQ20_) November 23, 2020 There were several people calling for the Bengals to sign Kaepernick. However, there were others that wanted the team to wait a couple of weeks. Specifically, they expressed the opinion that the former 49ers QB would immediately make the Ohio-based franchise better and that they don't want to see this occur during games against their favorite teams.

@Bengals should FedEx a contract and playbook to @Kaepernick7 immediately. — Talking Whatever Wednesday (@twwpod1) November 23, 2020 Literally @Bengals need to bring in @Kaepernick7 now. I refuse to watch Ryan Finley pretend to be an NFL QB for the last 6 weeks of the season. https://t.co/qYq1JnXioq — زيد فوزي (@zfouzik) November 23, 2020 While many fans of the Bengals were fairly polite with their criticism of Finley on Sunday, others took a different approach. They strongly voiced the opinion that the fourth-round pick was "not a real quarterback" and that he would only destroy the team's chances for victory each week.

I appreciate Colin Kaepernick's efforts to bring light to police killings of unarmed Black people. He's a legend for that alone. But I'd LOVE to see my Cincinnati Bengals buck the system, and bring him in at QB to finish out the season for an injured Joe Burrow. — B-Ball Guru (@northcyde) November 23, 2020 If @JoeyB is not available to start the season do you bring him back mid season if you're not competing for anything? My guess is no. All I'm saying is there's this guy @Kaepernick7 who's available and he is more capable of helping the bengals compete than the backups we got now. — $roufe (@cincistar513) November 23, 2020 Many of the Bengals fans that expressed support for Kaepernick said that they did so based on his activism. They proclaimed that he deserved another chance to play in the NFL based on this work, as well as his previous snaps in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick shouldn't be on the #Bengals . He deserves a REAL team with a REAL Offensive #linemen. #smh #JoeBurrow — William Walker (@willywalker46) November 23, 2020 Hey bengals make Colin Kaepernick your QB. I honestly want to see it. — Chris Fazio (@FazThoughts_) November 23, 2020 There were several people calling for the Bengals to sign the former 49ers QB, but others expressed opposition to the idea. They said that they supported Kaepernick getting another opportunity in the NFL. However, they said that the Bengals weren't the best option due to the lack of talent along the offensive line and in other key positions.

I would be shocked and stunned if the @Bengals called @Kaepernick7 for a tryout. But it only makes sense. They have unproven QBs, but as I said before, @NFL owners would prefer to lose than to bring him in. https://t.co/2hyNCpAX8u — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 23, 2020 @Bengals you should reach out to @Kaepernick7 — RR (@rozakis7) November 23, 2020 Many football fans said that they want to see Kaepernick get a job opportunity, especially with the Bengals. However, they also said that they don't see it taking place. These fans and analysts said that the NFL owners won't sign Kaepernick despite having a need at the position.