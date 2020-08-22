Colin Kaepernick: NFL Teams Reportedly Still Have 'No Interest' in Controversial QB

✖

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a former police officer, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that they "were wrong" for how they handled players kneeling during the national anthem. This change of heart prompted calls for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to get another opportunity in the NFL. Months later, teams reportedly have "no interest" in signing him.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, sources close to the situation make it appear that Kaepernick will not get a job in the near future. NFL teams reportedly do not plan on bringing the former 49ers QB to training camp. Head coaches such as Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks have openly endorsed Kaepernick's return to the league, but no teams have offered him a contract. He remains unsigned as the 2020 regular season approaches.

Kaepernick last played for the 49ers during the 2016 season, his first kneeling in protest of police brutality. He entered the season recovering from three offseason surgeries and lost the starting job to Blaine Gabbert. He remained on the bench until Week 6 when head coach Chip Kelly made a change to the starting lineup. Kaepernick ultimately started 11 games, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and another two scores while the 49ers finished 2-14.

Prior to the struggles in 2016, Kaepernick developed a reputation as one of the league's most exciting quarterbacks. He took over the starting job from Alex Smith in 2012 and flourished under head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He went 5-2 as a regular-season starter and led the 49ers on a run through the playoffs to reach Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, but Kaepernick solidified himself as the starter.

The string of dominance continued in 2013 as Kaepernick led the 49ers to a 12-4 record while throwing for a career-high 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for another 524 yards and four more scores. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game but lost to the Seattle Seahawks after cornerback Richard Sherman deflected a pass intended for Michael Crabtree with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, which linebacker Malcolm Smith intercepted to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, the fans expected Kaepernick to lead the 49ers back to the playoffs in 2014. However, the team struggled to an 8-8 record and finished third in the NFC West, although Kaepernick rushed for a career-high 639 yards and threw for a career-high 3,369 yards. He also threw a career-most 10 interceptions.

Harbaugh left the 49ers at the end of the season to coach the University of Michigan, and the 49ers moved forward with new head coach Jim Tomsula. Kaepernick struggled under the new leadership and only started eight games, finishing with a record of 2-6. He also drew criticism for failing to see open receivers in critical moments.

Tomsula benched Kaepernick and moved forward with backup Blaine Gabbert for the remainder of the season. The 49ers continued to struggle and finished the season 5-11, leading to Tomsula's firing. Meanwhile, Kaepernick underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.