Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Embark on Hawaiian Getaway as Packers Drama Continues

While NFL fans debate on the future of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his fiancee are vacationing in Hawaii. According to TMZ, Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted landing in Oahu on Monday. The two looked happy when they got off the private jet, and this comes after reports of Rodgers not returning to the Packers this fall due to his frustration with management.

This has led to speculation that Rodgers could be traded. That's likely not going to happen as the team repeatedly has stated they are committed to Rodgers this year and beyond. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday during the team's rookie minicamp. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day."

Shortly after the original report of Rodgers surfaced, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters they are working hard to keep Rodgers in Green Bay. "We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Gutekunst said. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

2021 has been interesting for Rodgers. He led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the fifth time in his career but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He when won the NFL MVP award and announced he is engaged to Woodley. In April, Rodgers hosted Jeopardy! for two weeks, and now he's one of the most talked-about players in the NFL for his drama with the team. Rodgers has not talked about the ordeal on camera, and the only time he has given an interview since the report was at the Kentucky Derby.

"I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know," Rodgers said after the NFC title game. "I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line."