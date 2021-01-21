Aaron Rodgers Says His NFL Future 'Is a Beautiful Mystery'

✖

Aaron Rodgers is playing the best football in his career at 37 years old. And while he shows no signs of slowing down the two-time NFL MVP also knows that he's in the last stage of his career. Rodgers spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said his future in the NFL is unknown right now.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers said, as reported by ESPN. "I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line."

Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and is one step closer to playing in his second Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Packers will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game, and it's the first time Rodgers will play in a conference title game on his home field. Last year, the Packers finished 13-3 and lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship. Before the start of the 2020 season, the Packers made a surprising move by drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, which led to speculation about Rodgers' future. He responded to the speculation by throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rodgers is now on pace to win his third MVP award.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity again to be leading these guys, to have played the way I want to play, to be called upon for a greater leadership role," Rodgers said. "Those things are really, really important to me. But all that other stuff ... is stuff that I'm just not going to focus on. Because to me it is a beautiful mystery what happens down the line, but there'll be a time when we meet that future, and right now I'm just going to enjoy the present."