Aaron Rodgers' First On-Camera Interview Since Packers Rumors Swirled Won't Make Fans Happy

Aaron Rodgers attended the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, but many fans are wondering if he is going to be back with the Green Bay Packers next year. Reports recently surfaced about Rodgers not returning to the Packers this fall because he is so disgruntled with the organization. But during an on-camera interview with TwinSpires Racing, the Packers quarterback didn't talk about football.

One fan replied: "He definitely seemed drunk or high when watching the interview, but what an awesome interview about his love of horse racing. Not sure I’ve ever heard a professional athlete talk like that about anything." Another fan had a message for the interviewer.

"Would it have killed you to ask *one* football question?" another fan wrote. Other fans noticed that Rodgers said "current teammates" in the interview and took it as a good sign. And while the three-time NFL MVP didn't talk about football in the interview, he did discuss the situation with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports off camera. Rodgers told Tirico that he was upset the news about his issues with the Packers leaked just hours before the NFL Draft.

"He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise," Tirico said. "There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP. We're not sure how this is going to play out." There's no telling when Rodgers will speak about the rumors and speculation. But Mark Murphy, the Packers president and CEO wrote a letter to the fans about how the organization feels about the Super Bowl MVP.

"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months," Murphy wrote in the letter. "Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond."