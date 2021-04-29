Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants Packers to Trade Him to 1 of 3 Teams

✖

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers and is looking to be traded. It was reported that Rogers told multiple people in the organization that he wants out of Green Bay, and it looks like we have an idea where he wants to play next season. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers wants to be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders. PFT also reported that Rodgers could be traded this weekend.

The interesting thing about the report is Trey Wingo of ESPN said the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason but backed out. The 49ers called about Rodgers this week and were willing to trade the third overall pick to the Packers for the three-time NFL MVP. Rodgers reportedly knew about the offer and wanted the Packers to take it. This all comes hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During last year's NFL Draft, the Packers took a quarterback, Jordan Love, in the first round, indicating they have found their signal-caller of the future. It led to Rodgers having an MVP season and leading the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. When the season came to an end, Rodgers talked about his future with the Packers.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers said. "I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line."

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2005. He has put together a Hall of Fame career, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season, winning three MVP's and being named to the Pro Bowl nine times. In his career, Rodgers has thrown for 51,245 yards, 412 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.